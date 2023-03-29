Former Dickinson County attorney pleads guilty to showing up to courthouse drunk

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman who was once the attorney for Dickinson County, Iowa has pleaded guilty to public intoxication.

Last week, Amy Zenor enter a plea of guilty for showing up drunk at the Dickinson County Courthouse back in November 2022. Court documents state on Nov. 10 authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated in the courthouse, that person was Zenor.

In her written plea, Zenor stated she tested over the legal limit that day with “a medical condition which leads to uncontrollable intoxication unless managed in advance by a prescribed food/beverage diet.”

Shortly after her arrest, Zenor resigned from her position as the Dickinson County Attorney. She also voluntarily suspended her license to practice law in the state of Iowa.

Steve Goodlow, an assistant county attorney for Dickinson County, was appointed to replace Zenor as the county attorney.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.