Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes’ star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.

The Iowa Cubs in Des Moines announced the $30 bobbleheads in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The bundle includes the bobbleahead and a ticket to the Iowa Cubs’ game on June 3 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Clark will be there that day for a meet-and-greet and will throw out a ceremonial pitch.

The announcement comes as Clark and the Hawkeyes prepare for the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

They’re set to play South Carolina on Friday in Dallas. The game will be on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Members of the community sit in at the school board meeting Monday night.
Sioux City Community School Board presents resolution against anti-LGBTQ bills
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years