Mostly cloudy night, showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow night

***Flood Warning for Little Sioux River near Milford, IA affecting Dickinson County from Friday morning until further notice***

***Wind Advisory for south-central Siouxland from 4 pm Thursday until 7 am Friday***

***Winter Storm Watch for Holt County from Friday morning through late Friday night***

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Light snow developed in parts of Siouxland early this morning, but we’ve gotten quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day otherwise.

Tonight, we will see increasing clouds through the overnight hours with lows close to average in the upper 20s.

Winds will pick up tomorrow with cloudy skies above. As we get into the later afternoon and evening hours, isolated showers become a possibility. Highs for the day will be a lot warmer, getting into the lower 60s.

Thunderstorms become a possibility during the nighttime hours. In fact, parts of western Siouxland are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Lows will be fairly mild in the mid 40s.

For Friday, rain showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility throughout the morning and daytime hours. Temperatures will drop throughout the day with our highs only getting into the upper 40s. As those temperatures drop, the rain will shift to snow showers. It will be another yet another windy day. Some of eastern Siouxland is under a marginal risk for severe weather while far eastern Siouxland is under a slight risk.

Snow showers could continue into the nighttime hours. Lows for the night will be much cooler, dropping into the lower 20s.

Saturday is looking to be a mild day with lots of sunshine. Highs for the day will get into the mid 40s.

Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting into the lower 60s.

Will we see more precipitation in the week to come? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.