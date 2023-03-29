MRHD has a new executive director

MRHD Executive Director David Gleiser
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Board of Directors for Missouri River Historical Development has named a new executive director for the organization.

David Gleizer, a Siouxland native with over 15 years of experience working in the nonprofit and public sectors, is to be MRHD’s new executive director. Gleiser has a Master of Public Administration degree from UNO and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

“We’re pleased to name David Gleiser as our new Executive Director,” said Steve Huisenga, the president of MRHD. “His knowledge of the community and work experience will be a great asset to MRHD.”

Gleiser is to succeed Katie Colling, who was the executive director since 2019 and was the second one in the history of the program.

“It truly has been an honor to serve the MRHD Board of Directors and see the wonderful benefits that gaming revenues have had in our community,” said Colling. “I’ll continue to support MRHD’s good work from afar, especially while enjoying retirement and traveling to visit family and friends.”

Gleiser assumes his new role as executive director effective Wednesday, March 29.

“I’m excited to continue MRHD’s history of partnering with the non-profits and local governments in the community, and I look forward to working with the leadership at Hard Rock,” says Gleiser. “It’s a great privilege to have a gaming license in Iowa, and so is being able to serve our community in this capacity.”

MRHD is a non-profit organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County. Its funding is generated from an agreement between MRHD and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City which allows Hard Rock to run a gaming operation in Woodbury County using MRHD’s gaming license.

