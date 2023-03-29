Neal McCoy to perform at Roof Garden Ballroom this June

Neal McCoy, American country music singer
Neal McCoy, American country music singer(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - A major country music star will be coming to northwest Iowa this June

The Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park has announced Neal McCoy is set to perform on Thursday, June 8. McCoy is scheduled to take the stage at the Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to buy a ticket can be found here.

According to the Ballroom’s website, McCoy has released 15 studio albums with various labels and has released 34 singles for country radio. In 1993, McCoy had back-to-back number-one singles with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum album “No Doubt About It.” In the late 90s, McCoy had two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

Latest News

Former Dickinson County attorney pleads guilty to showing up to courthouse drunk
Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
El retiro del mercado hecho por Starbucks implica a las botellas de Vanilla Frappuccino con...
Iowa City Starbucks the first in Iowa to move to unionize
MRHD Executive Director David Gleiser
MRHD has a new executive director