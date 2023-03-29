Neal McCoy to perform at Roof Garden Ballroom this June

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - A major country music star will be coming to northwest Iowa this June

The Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park has announced Neal McCoy is set to perform on Thursday, June 8. McCoy is scheduled to take the stage at the Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to buy a ticket can be found here.

According to the Ballroom’s website, McCoy has released 15 studio albums with various labels and has released 34 singles for country radio. In 1993, McCoy had back-to-back number-one singles with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum album “No Doubt About It.” In the late 90s, McCoy had two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits.

