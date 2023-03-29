New general manager announced for Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Oak View Group has announced that there is a new general manager for the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre.

The new manager’s name is Nick Palmiotti and his first day on the job was March 27. He was appointed by OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality, and partnerships to the Tyson and Orpheum.

Palmiotti started his career in events by putting on large-scale outdoor concerts and festivals at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. He also spent time working for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), where he promoted events in arenas and stadiums across the country.

He joined OVG360, formerly Spectra, in 2019 as the director of sales and marketing for the Pueblo Convention Center and Pueblo Memorial Hall in Colorado. In 2021, he was also promoted to district marketing manager for OVG360 where he supported marketing teams at 11 different venues in the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead the team at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. I look forward to working with the City of Sioux City and the Orpheum Board of Directors to aggressively attract top-quality sports and entertainment to this market,” said Palmiotti.

As general manager, Palmiotti will be responsible for the overall management and staff of the Tyson and Orpheum.

