‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.(Maryland Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – The Maryland Zoo is mourning the unexpected loss of a beloved 6-year-old female giraffe named Willow.

According to the zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.

The zoo said that Willow began showing a sharp decrease in appetite Friday. While gastrointestinal issues are not uncommon in giraffes, zookeepers began treating Willow and monitoring her around the clock.

The zoo said Willow appeared to be stable but then sharply declined on Monday, when she died.

“This is a tremendous loss, and we know our members, guests and friends feel it too,” the zoo said in a news release. “Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species.”

Willow was born at the Maryland Zoo to mom Juma and dad Caesar, who still reside in the Giraffe House. Willow was named during a public contest that drew more than 26,000 votes.

“We could go on about Willow’s goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for the next 2 years
Highway 20 east of Sioux City will be home to construction for 2 years

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov....
Driver who crashed into Apple store charged with murder, prosecutors say
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes may target Midwest, South