Wayne State dominates in first-ever home beach volleyball matches

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - When someone thinks of beach volleyball, one would most likely be thinking sunny and 75 with the waves crashing in the background.

Beach volleyball now exists right here in Wayne, Nebraska.

The Wildcats beach volleyball program first started competing in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down their season. The past three seasons, the Wildcats have had to travel across the nation to compete, but that all changed on Tuesday afternoon when Wayne State hosted its first-ever home match with Ottawa University of Kansas.

Wayne State recorded a 5-0 shutout win to complete the first-ever home beach volleyball match for the Wildcats. The Wildcats beach volleyball program now moves to 10-4 overall this season.

All five Wildcat matches plus the exhibition contest resulted in 2-0 sweeps. Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick played as #1′s and posted a 21-15, 21-13 win. The 2′s match saw Taya Beller and Allie Petry win 21-8, 21-13 while Ally Beresford and Isabelle Vacek picked up a 21-15, 21-17 win.

The 4′s pairing saw Brooke Peltz and Rachel Walker cruise to a 21-8, 21-5 win. Havyn Heinz and Maggie Brahmer won both sets 21-10 and the exhibition match saw Taylor Bunjer and Grace Baumert record a 21-17, 21-12 win.

“It’s really exciting to actually host a home event. You don’t think in the spring here that the weather id going to be nice enough to do so. It’s a pretty nice day, a little windy, little chilly, but it could be much worse. So we’re really excited to be hosting today. You know, throughout the day, there have been a lot of people out here, students in between classes coming out and checking out what beach volleyball is all about and it’s pretty exciting,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State volleyball head coach.

This was the one and only home match of the season for the Wildcats, but they hope to keep growing and hosting more in the future. Wayne State’s next scheduled action is April 14-16 at the AVCA Small College Beach Championships in Tavares, Florida.

