Woodbury Board of Supervisors approve budget for fiscal year 2023

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) - After a long process, Woodbury County Supervisors have approved the budget for fiscal year 2023.

On a vote of 3-to-1, supervisors approved the proposed $77.5 million budget. The county’s budget director said that’s “a little” higher than last year because of capital improvement projects.

Even with this increase, the budget won’t raise taxes. In fact, the county tax rate fell by $.01 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

To avoid a tax hike, the county used cash reserves and gaming revenues.

Again, the budget passed on a vote of 3-to-1 with Supervisor Keith Radig casting the only “no” vote. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor abstained.

