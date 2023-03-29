Woodbury Board of Supervisors approve budget for fiscal year 2023

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) - After a long process, Woodbury County Supervisors have approved the budget for fiscal year 2023.

On a vote of 3-to-1, supervisors approved the proposed $77.5 million budget. The county’s budget director said that’s “a little” higher than last year because of capital improvement projects.

Even with this increase, the budget won’t raise taxes. In fact, the county tax rate fell by $.01 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

To avoid a tax hike, the county used cash reserves and gaming revenues.

Again, the budget passed on a vote of 3-to-1 with Supervisor Keith Radig casting the only “no” vote. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor abstained.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.