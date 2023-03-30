Around Siouxland: Adopt a Grad

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is helping students get their caps and gowns.

They believe the kids that put in the work, they’ve done the time and they deserve to celebrate with their peers.

It falls under equity where they’re trying to level the playing field and help the students have the same opportunity as others that might be more fortunate than them.

Adopt a grad is helping with a cap and gown and a tassel for those students who may not be able to afford that essential thing to walk across the stage and receive their diploma on graduation day.

You can donate any amount you want, but a Cap Gown and tassels are about $50.

To learn more, click here.

