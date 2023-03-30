‘Barstool Open’ returns for 15th year

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s 18 holes of golf, mini-golf that is, with a pub crawl twist.

The “Barstool Open” is back, scheduled for Saturday, May 6. It benefits River-Cade’s renaissance festival known as “Riverssance.”

“Golfers” will conduct a pub crawl through 18 bars on Sioux City’s Fourth Street.

Entry fees are $50 for a team of four, and the top three most creatively dressed teams will get a prize. This is the event’s 15th year.

”And so naturally when things grow like that, it makes me smile and feel humbly very happy. You know, so yeah, this is a biggie and we hope a lot of new teams come,” said Phyl Claeys, a self-proclaimed Siouxlander “eventer.”

Organizers encourage teams to sign-up in advance at Buffalo Alice. But same-day registration is available.

