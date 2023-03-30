Bishop Heelan’s 80′s Take Over Auction coming this April

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan’s annual Heelan Auction is right around the corner.

There are nine chairpeople on the Auction committee this year. The chairpeople for the Auction are: KTIV”s own Matt and Bridget ‘92 Breen (Heelan High School); Nate ‘99 and Mindy Foulk (Holy Cross School); Saul ‘99 and JoBeth Gomez (Mater Dei School); Kane ‘06 and Mandi ‘04 Kuehl (Sacred Heart School) and Tim Uber (Alumni)

“We are so excited to host another Heelan Auction here on the Heelan campus,” said Patty Considine-McClintock, BHCS Director of Giving. “Our chair leaders have been working hard to fill the silent and live auction items with something for everyone! You TOTALLY have to check everything out online! Online bidding has helped our event expand visibility of the auction items and honor our amazing sponsors and item donors. Grab your 80′s band t-shirt, neon colors or anything that takes you back to the 80′s and come join us!”

The event will be at O’Gorman Fieldhouse at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

The heads-or-tails game and live auction begin at 8 p.m., and Fund-A-Cause and the raffle drawing will happen later that hour.

Mobile bidding ends at 9 p.m., while an all-80s music social dance begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event are still available, here.

Totally 80's Totally Crusaders (Bishop Heelan Catholic School)

