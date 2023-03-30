CMN donations go toward upgrading to the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The ultrasound equipment used in the UnityPoint Health Clinic of Maternal and Fetal medicine is overdue for an upgrade.

The Voluson Expert 22 is what Dr. Al Fleming wants to replace the ultrasound machines in each exam room -- but for now, he is just hoping for one.

“Part of my job here is to keep moms and babies here in Sioux City and out of the NICU. But, we can’t keep all babies here. This equipment will allow earlier diagnosis of congenital heart defects, other problems that require surgery that we can’t do here,” said Dr. Fleming.

Dr. Fleming says it will also benefit sonographers because of its increased exam speed and accuracy. Sonographers, he says, are at risk of wear and tear on their bodies like carpal tunnel.

The Voluson Expert 22 will have a clearer, more detailed imaging capability, with a price tag of around $200,000. General Electric says it will have better images for early pregnancies, detect and diagnose fetal heart issues and look at the pelvic health of the mom.

That is all good news for Dr. Fleming.

“Not only does it allow me to diagnose a baby who needs, to go somewhere else for surgery, it also gives me confidence in saying this baby is normal and can stay here in Sioux City with mom and dad,” said Dr. Fleming.

