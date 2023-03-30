Driver pleads guilty to driving through garage, causing woman’s death

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A southeast South Dakota woman has pleaded guilty to driving through a garage wall and fatally striking another woman.

On Wednesday, March 22, court documents say that 59-year-old Joyce Hawley of Burbank, South Dakota pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. The charge stems from an incident that happened in Burbank back on July 8, 2022.

Joyce Hawley (Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office)

According to the documents, Hawley was trying to park her vehicle in her garage but instead accelerated and drove through the back wall of the building. A woman was standing outside the building and was struck by Hawley’s vehicle when it drove through the garage wall. That woman sustained injuries that led to her death.

Hawley had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the incident. Hawley claims she didn’t know the woman was outside the building when she was trying to park her vehicle.

Originally, Hawley was charged with second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Those charges were dismissed as part of her pleading guilty.

Under South Dakota law, the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide is 15 years, but as part of her plea, the state is only recommending 10 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. She is to be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.