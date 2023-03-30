Driver pleads guilty to driving through garage, causing woman’s death

The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.
The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.(Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A southeast South Dakota woman has pleaded guilty to driving through a garage wall and fatally striking another woman.

On Wednesday, March 22, court documents say that 59-year-old Joyce Hawley of Burbank, South Dakota pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. The charge stems from an incident that happened in Burbank back on July 8, 2022.

Joyce Hawley
Joyce Hawley(Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office)

According to the documents, Hawley was trying to park her vehicle in her garage but instead accelerated and drove through the back wall of the building. A woman was standing outside the building and was struck by Hawley’s vehicle when it drove through the garage wall. That woman sustained injuries that led to her death.

Hawley had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the incident. Hawley claims she didn’t know the woman was outside the building when she was trying to park her vehicle.

Originally, Hawley was charged with second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Those charges were dismissed as part of her pleading guilty.

Under South Dakota law, the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide is 15 years, but as part of her plea, the state is only recommending 10 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. She is to be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000
Cars were lined up on the side of highway 31.
Memorial held for Correctionville, IA teen killed in accident

Latest News

The water tower in Milford, Iowa.
New water treatment plant in the works for Milford, IA
Dog Walk Forecast: Cocoa
Dog Walk Forecast: Cocoa
A warmer day, but thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight
A warmer day, but thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight
CMN miracle child reunites with doctor who cared for him for 99 days in the NICU
CMN miracle child reunites with doctor who cared for him for 99 days in the NICU