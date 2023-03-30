Freddy’s restaurant coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City.

According to a company spokesperson, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is on its way. The spokesperson says they’ve closed on a property in the Sunnybrook area and hope to start construction this summer. They are currently predicting an opening date of Q4 of this year.

An official address hasn’t been established yet, but it will be located near Fleet Farm.

