How Sioux City decides which potholes to patch

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No doubt you’ve seen potholes that pepper Sioux City’s 500 miles of streets.

The streets department says they fix the “wheel thumpers” first, the ones that pose the greatest risk. But they also rely on the public to let them know when one pops up.

And It may not always feel like it, but Sioux City’s roughly 18 pothole fixers work 24/7. They’ll first work on the city’s primary roads, otherwise known as the snow routes, before moving on to side streets.

“In the wintertime, the road shrinks up and kind of pulls away and allows for water infiltration to get in the road surface. And then in the evenings, it freezes and creates that small little spot in the road surface, the pothole can be formed,” said Patrick Simons, the Sioux City superintendent of streets.

The secret to patching some of these potholes is actually tree sap. It acts as a kind of glue, bonding that black asphalt to the road hopefully making the patchwork just a little bit longer.

“And as I said, we try and prioritize those the best we can. Unfortunately, we’re only allotted so much for funding that we can put toward that. But we try and do as much in-house as we can,” said Simons.

Crews first blow out the debris in the pothole, then use the glue, and finally add asphalt. The public can report a pothole by completing a form on the city’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000
Cars were lined up on the side of highway 31.
Memorial held for Correctionville, IA teen killed in accident

Latest News

'Barstool Open' returns for 15th year
‘Barstool Open’ returns for 15th year
'Barstool Open' returns for 15th year
'Barstool Open' returns for 15th year
CMN donations go toward upgrading to the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment
CMN donations go toward upgrading to the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment
CMN donations go toward upgrading to the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment
CMN donations go toward upgrading to the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment
Crews put up support beams on a Sioux City home after its porch was hit by a vehicle.
Vehicle collides with house on Transit Ave