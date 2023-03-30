Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is now offering a new service called “Red Way” that provides seven new direct-flight destinations from Lincoln, they will begin hitting the skies as soon as June 8.

A partnership between the Lincoln Airport, GlobalX Air Tours, and Global Crossing Airlines means people can now catch a direct flight to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Atlanta (ATL), and Minneapolis (MSP) all from the Lincoln Airport.

Direct flights to a handful of destinations means people living in the Capital City may have less connecting trips but local leaders hope it will also be a boon to Lincoln’s economy to be so easily connected to the country.

“I am so ecstatically thrilled for this moment. We’ve all waited a long time. And we’re all very excited. It’s a great day to be in Lincoln,” Tammy Ward, the District 4 representative for Lincoln City Council said.

The chartered flights were made possible by $3 million in ARPA funding, where both the city council and the county board each funded $1.5 million.

City Councilman Bennie Shobe said these flights have the potential to benefit business too. “Time is money. And while you can fly from here to Chicago to another destination, it adds to the time and costs money, just being able to make that connection and get to know our community quicker is better for everyone.”

A whole lineup of people came together to reveal the destinations including Governor Jim Pillen, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and Husker coaches and athletes.

Prices range from $50 to $449 for a one-way ticket and flights out to the seven destinations will leave twice a week.

GlobalX aircraft (10/11 NOW)

“It’s a big deal its a key to growing Nebraska, and Lincoln and meeting our needs. It’s up to us now to fill all of the seats,” Governor Pillen said.

More than tourism to other places, local officials hope this will also encourage people in those destinations to visit Lincoln.

“This expansion of the Lincoln Airport air service is phenomenal for our city, our community, the university, our quality of life and the economy. This is great news today,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

To find more about prices and travel dates visit https://www.goflyred.com/.

