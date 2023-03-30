Memorial held for Correctionville, IA teen killed in accident

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Correctionville, IA (KTIV) - Wednesday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of the 17-year-old boy who died in a car accident last week, near Correctionville.

They gathered near the crash site along Highway 31. Cars lined the highway just northeast of Correctionville where the crash happened one week ago.

The memorial was only scheduled from 5:30pm to 6:00pm, but people stayed long after, to pay their respects.

Local firefighters were there to control traffic, and make sure everyone was safe.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Nathaniel Kassel
Son charged with murder after mother’s death in Sheldon, authorities say
Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s

Latest News

Memorial held for Correctionville, IA teen killed in accident
CMN miracle child reunites with doctor who cared for him for 99 days in the NICU
MN miracle child reunites with doctor who cared for him for 99 days in the NICU
In this Iowa school, shop class is a 'sport'
All grown up, a former CMN miracle kid shares why she advocates for the non-profit