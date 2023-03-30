Memorial held for Correctionville, IA teen killed in accident

Correctionville, IA (KTIV) - Wednesday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of the 17-year-old boy who died in a car accident last week, near Correctionville.

They gathered near the crash site along Highway 31. Cars lined the highway just northeast of Correctionville where the crash happened one week ago.

The memorial was only scheduled from 5:30pm to 6:00pm, but people stayed long after, to pay their respects.

Local firefighters were there to control traffic, and make sure everyone was safe.

