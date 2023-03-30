Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa

Shelby County authorities said there were no indications of foul play.
(KCTV5 News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities searching for a missing woman overnight said they found her body Thursday.

The Shelby County Sheriff told 6 News on Thursday afternoon that Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was found in a rural area near Avoca.

There were no indications of foul play, according to the sheriff.

Pottawattamie County authorities assisted in searching the general area Wednesday night but found nothing. The search resumed Thursday morning, and officers from Avoca found Shaeffer’s body, the sheriff told Shelby County.

Her body was transported to the state lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

