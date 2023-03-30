New water treatment plant in the works for Milford, IA

The water tower in Milford, Iowa.
The water tower in Milford, Iowa.(KUOO)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILFORD, Iowa (KUOO) - Milford Municipal Utilities is looking at constructing a new water treatment plant.

MMU General Manager Brad Willemsen told KUOO Radio it would replace the existing facility.

“We’ll construct the new plant north of the existing plant and then the existing plant will be taken out of service,” said Willemsen.

Milford Mayor Steve Anderson said the city is working with MMU to make sure the needed infrastructure is in place for the project.

“When they treat the drinking water they’ve got discharge they’ve got to get rid of so they need to make sure that they’ve got enough capacity in the pipe so that they don’t flood the sewer system,” said Anderson.

Willemsen said most of the design work on the new plant should be completed by June, with the project going out for bid following that. Construction would then follow. He also said the new plant will be state-of-the-art and will allow for a significant increase in capacity for future growth and demand.

