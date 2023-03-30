South Sioux City students learn about ‘digital citizenship’

South Sioux City high school students listen to Truhe's presentation.
South Sioux City high school students listen to Truhe's presentation.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - While children are often taught manners and proper etiquette at a young age, it’s also important to make sure they know how to conduct themselves online, and the consequences that can result from poor decisions.

On Thursday, attorney Bobby Truhe from KSB School Law in Lincoln, Nebraska spoke to students from South Sioux about “Digital Citizenship.” He’s offered presentations like these for over 13 years. Members of his firm often travel to schools across Nebraska to educate students on how to properly conduct themselves online. It’s especially important given kids’ growing familiarity with technology.

”Kids are always ahead of adults when it comes to using technology,” said Truhe. “So, kind of the best way we thought to go about it was to talk to them like an adult and explain what some of the real-life consequences could be.”

In the presentation, Truhe covered the potential risks of cyberbullying, making threats, filming without consent, and sending nude or inappropriate pictures. Students who partake in these activities can often be at risk of a felony. Truhe said it’s important for parents to establish communication with their kids to help steer clear of these issues.

”If you’re a parent out there, ask your kid what they’re doing on their phone,” said Truhe. “Now, the kid’s not going to like that. They may say, ‘stop creeping on me.’ But I think, even as a parent, showing them that you have converse and understanding and care about what they’re doing, whether you’re grabbing their phone and checking through it or at least just trying to have the conversation, is a really good idea.”

Truhe gave three presentations on Thursday: one to 4th and 5th graders in the elementary schools, one to middle schoolers and one to the high school.

