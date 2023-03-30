Thunderstorms possible Thursday night followed by snow on Friday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for Yankton, Clay, Lincoln (SD), Lyon, Osceola, and Dickinson counties in northern Siouxland from 4 pm Friday until 4 am Saturday**

Storms and Snow Possible (ktiv)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system is approaching Siouxland and as it does we got to feel a little warmth today thanks to a strong south wind.

That wind is going to get stronger into Thursday night and a Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Siouxland until 7 am Friday for the possibility of winds gusting to 50 miles per hour.

Along with the warmth has come a more unstable atmosphere that could lead to some thunderstorms tonight that could produce some hail into Thursday night.

A marginal risk of severe storms exists in northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and parts of northwest Iowa, including Sioux City.

Much of Friday may stay quiet with just a slight chance of a rain shower.

But as we get later into the afternoon, a northwesterly wind will be picking up and bring in colder air through the afternoon that will turn any rain quickly over to some snow.

While much of Siouxland will likely see under an inch of snow, northern Siouxland could see an inch or two and when combine with a wind that could gust over 50 miles per hour reduced visibility and slippery roads will be possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yankton, Clay, Lincoln (SD), Lyon, Osceola, and Dickinson counties in northern Siouxland from 4 pm Friday until 4 am Saturday.

The snow will move to the east Friday night and it will then turn colder with lows in the mid 20s likely.

The wind will calm down as the day goes along on Saturday and with lots of sunshine highs should reach the upper 40s.

Sunday turns windy and much warmer as highs get into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Will that warmer weather stick around into next week?

