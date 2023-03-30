Vehicle collides with house on Transit Ave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders were out on Transit Ave Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a house.

The house is located on the corner of Transit Ave and S Paxton Street. No word yet if anyone was injured or how much damage was done. From the street, you can see that the house’s front porch has damage.

KTIV is at the scene getting more information. We’ll update this article as the situation develops.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.