Vehicle collides with house on Transit Ave

These photos show damage done at a Transit Ave house on Thursday.
These photos show damage done at a Transit Ave house on Thursday.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders were out on Transit Ave Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a house.

The house is located on the corner of Transit Ave and S Paxton Street. No word yet if anyone was injured or how much damage was done. From the street, you can see that the house’s front porch has damage.

KTIV is at the scene getting more information. We’ll update this article as the situation develops.

