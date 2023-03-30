A warmer day, but thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are sitting in the 20s all across the region this morning with wind out of the east up to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the teens all across Siouxland. Some good news is that the clouds we saw overnight are moving out of the area this morning.

Today will be a cloudy to mostly cloudy day as highs climb into the 50s and 60s all across the area. Our wind will start to come from the southeast, reaching 20 to 30 miles per hour, which is the reason why we will see warmer temperatures in Siouxland today.

Tonight, Siouxland will see the first chance of severe weather of the year. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the main threat being large hail from the thunderstorms moving through the area tonight.

When it comes to temperatures, we will see lows in the 30s, 40s, and 50s all across the area, with wind still blowing on the breezy side out of the south at 15 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts could top off at near 40 to 45 miles per hour overnight and into Friday.

Friday will start off on the calmer side with winds out of the southeast up to 20 miles per hour and some sunshine in southern parts of the region. Then our highs will take place in the morning of our Friday because temperatures will fall throughout the day with daytime highs in the 30s.

Then Friday evening and night, we will see a chance of snow moving through the area. Right now, we have one county, Holt County, under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning until late Friday night. Snow accumulation will be on the low side, but winds could be gusting up to 40 or even 50 miles per hour, so we could see blowing snow across the region Friday night.

