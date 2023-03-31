Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media since March 30.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - A juvenile was arrested Thursday, March 30, for an incident at the Akron-Westfield High School.

According to the Akron Police Chief, the incident happened between two students at the high school gym. He said one student approached another and there was a brief exchange of words, after which the approaching student kicked the other student in the chest and began punching them repeatedly in the face and head.

The student that started the incident was taken into custody by the Akron Police Department before being processed by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. The student was released to his mother.

The video below shows the reported incident that happened on March 30. Be warned viewer discretion is advised as the content may be disturbing to some.

Video of incident between two students at the Akron-Westfield High School. The sound has been muted in this video.

A complaint charging the suspect with willful injury had been referred to Plymouth County Juvenile Court. The case remains under investigation.

KTIV has reached out to multiple officials regarding the incident and we are waiting to hear back. We did receive the following statement from the Akron-Westfield superintendent.

KTIV was able to talk to one of the students involved with the incident, tune in to News 4 at Six for that story.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
The exterior of a Freddy's restaurant
‘Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburgers’ coming to Sioux City
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000

Latest News

Judge dismisses attempt to quash death penalty in Laurel, NE murders
Around Siouxland: Miracle League of Sioux City spring baseball
Around Siouxland: Miracle League of Sioux City spring baseball
Video of incident between two students at the Akron-Westfield High School.
Jason Jones is accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska back in August 2022.
Judge dismisses attempt to quash death penalty in Laurel, NE murders