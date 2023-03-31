Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - A juvenile was arrested Thursday, March 30, for an incident at the Akron-Westfield High School.

According to the Akron Police Chief, the incident happened between two students at the high school gym. He said one student approached another and there was a brief exchange of words, after which the approaching student kicked the other student in the chest and began punching them repeatedly in the face and head.

The student that started the incident was taken into custody by the Akron Police Department before being processed by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. The student was released to his mother.

The video below shows the reported incident that happened on March 30. Be warned viewer discretion is advised as the content may be disturbing to some.

Video of incident between two students at the Akron-Westfield High School. The sound has been muted in this video.

A complaint charging the suspect with willful injury had been referred to Plymouth County Juvenile Court. The case remains under investigation.

KTIV has reached out to multiple officials regarding the incident and we are waiting to hear back. We did receive the following statement from the Akron-Westfield superintendent.

We are aware of the situation that you are referencing and are handling it in accordance with school policy. As with any situation that we manage involving the families we serve, confidentiality is one of our top priorities. Additionally, because federal and state laws, in addition to our local school policies, guide us to ensure confidentiality in these situations, the district will not comment publicly on this or any situation that involves our students as we work through our processes. We thank you for respecting that.

