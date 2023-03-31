Around Siouxland: Miracle League of Sioux City spring baseball

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Miracle League of Sioux City is starting baseball this spring.

Their main goal is to provide the opportunity for any athlete that wants to play baseball. They have what are called buddies, so kids get to join in and play with Miracle League athletes in a fun environment.

They are also starting to add more sports as they continue to grow. Anyone can register to play baseball this spring. The deadline is April 5.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

