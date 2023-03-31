Chargers shutout Dakota Wesleyan in both games of doubleheader

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) -

CBB

Northwestern 6 Concordia 5 F

Concordia 14 Northwestern 1 F

Add new game CSB

Dakota Wesleyan 0 Briar Cliff 8 F

Briar Cliff 2 Dakota Wesleyan 0 F

MLB

Baltimore 10 Boston 9 F

Milwaukee 0 Chicago Cubs 4 F

Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4 F

Chicago WSox 3 Houston 2 F

Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0 F

Arizona 0 LOS 0 1

NY Mets 5 Miami 3 F

San Francisco 0 NY Yankees 5 F

Toronto 10 St. Louis 9 F

Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 4 F

Philadelphia 7 Texas 11 F

Atlanta 7 Washington 2 F

NBA

Boston 140 Milwaukee 99 F

NHL

Columbus 1 Boston 2 F/OT

Carolina 2 Detroit 3 F

Florida 5 Montreal 2 F

NY Rangers 1 NJD 2 F

Philadelphia 4 Ottawa 5 F/OT

Nashville 0 Pittsburgh 2 F

Washington 1 Tampa Bay 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa

Latest News

Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a layup against Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year
Frank Solich
Frank Solich to return for spring game
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark wins ‘Naismith College Player of the Year’