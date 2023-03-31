Friday night snow and strong winds followed by weekend sunshine

***Blizzard Warning for Dickinson and Emmet counties until 7 am Saturday***

***Winter Storm Warning for Palo Alto county until 7 am Saturday***

***Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland until early Saturday morning***

***Wind Advisory for southern Siouxland until 7 am Friday***

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thunderstorms that moved through Siouxland last night produced large hail and lit up the sky with lightening. Most of the day today, dew points have been quite high with many of us seeing dense and widespread fog.

Tonight, most of the severe threat for storms will remain mainly to the east of the viewing area bringing eastern Iowa the threat of large hail and possible tornadoes. For us here in Siouxland though, temperatures have been dropping off all day, leaving us with a slight chance of freezing rain tonight and snow showers. While this system should only leave us with trace amounts up to 2 inches of snow, winds will gust up to 55 miles per hour which could create blizzard-like conditions and significantly reduce visibility. With this system, all of us are under either a Wind Advisory, a Winter Weather Advisory, or both. It will be chillier this evening with lows dropping into the mid 20s, but the winds will make it feel even colder.

Snow should let up in the early morning hours tomorrow. Skies will clear and we will be left with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Winds will also die down throughout the day, but it will still be chilly and breezy in the morning hours.

Saturday night won’t be nearly as cold with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Sunday will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the beautiful conditions. Highs for the day will get into the mid 60s and we will have mostly sunny skies,

Sunday night will be another mild night with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Monday we will have a few more clouds make their way into the region and it will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

As we head into the nighttime hours Monday, we could see light rain showers make their way into Siouxland. Lows for the night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Light rain is expected to continue into Tuesday with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are expected to pick up during the daytime hours.

The rain showers could shift to snow showers as we cool down Tuesday night with lows sinking into the mid 20s.

Will there be more chances for precipitation in the week ahead? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

