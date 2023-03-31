Gov. Noem closes state government offices ahead of winter storm

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in certain counties to close on Friday, March 31, due to winter storms that will affect most of South Dakota.

State offices are closed all day Friday in the following counties: Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, and Walworth Counties.

State employees will be working remotely despite the executive branch offices being closed.

The Governor’s Office is urging South Dakotans in affected counties to stay home if possible and check SD511.org if they must travel.

