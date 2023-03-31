Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home.(SABC / Facebook)
By The Associated Press and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner’s application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.

Lawyer Tania Koen said ahead of a scheduled parole hearing for Pistorius that “unless he comes clean, they don’t feel that he is rehabilitated.”

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home.

Pistorius claims he shot Steenkamp by mistake thinking she was an intruder in his home.

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison and is eligible for parole under South African law after having served half his sentence.

Koen said Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, would submit written and oral statements at Friday’s hearing opposing Pistorius’ application to be released from prison.

“She doesn’t feel that he must be released,” Koen told reporters outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been held since 2016 and where his parole hearing is expected to take place.

Submissions from a victim’s relative are just one of the factors a parole board takes into account when deciding if an offender can be released early on parole. The parole board will also consider Pistorius’ behavior in prison and if he would be a threat to society if he were released.

A decision on Pistorius’ parole could come on Friday but is more likely to take days to finalize.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.
Duck rescue after being shot with arrow
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ravaged the South over the weekend.
At least 22 dead as tornadoes leave path of destruction