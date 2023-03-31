MercyOne Child Advocacy Center holds first Women’s Night Out since pre-pandemic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday night, women across Siouxland were treated to a fun-filled evening at the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center’s “Women’s Night Out” event.

The event, which was held at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, has been a tradition for more than 20 years. But, because of the pandemic, Thursday’s event was the first since 2019. Organizers say they’re thrilled to be back.

”It’s women’s night out,” said Bridgid Strait, Child Advocacy Center Manager at MercyOne. “So, it’s a fun event. We have boutiques, there’s all sorts of vendors. And women get to come, have a glass of wine, eat a great dinner, listen to our fantastic comedian, and just get together and enjoy each other’s company. So, it’s a great night for everybody.”

The event is also a fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center, which provides support for children who were physically or sexually abused. “Women’s Night Out” is actually the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It raises money through ticket sales, a raffle, and donations from attendees. All of the money raised helps the center carry out its mission.

“Every child and family that comes to our doors will never receive a bill for their services,” said Strait. “So, can you imagine having to have your worst nightmare and come to the Child Advocacy Center? We’re lucky that we have one in our city, but no family wants to come to our facility. So, what this does is they do not receive a bill from that. And so, we’re able to have fundraisers like this to help benefit that, to help offset that cost.”

The Child Advocacy Center is one of the only centers of its kind in the area. Strait says it serves 35 Siouxland counties as a result.

