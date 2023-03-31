Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
The vacant building will house new arena
Old ‘MCI’ building in Sergeant Bluff will house a new arena
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000

Latest News

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Officer rescues people, dogs from house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Women from across Siouxland packed the Mariott Riverfront for 2023's Women's Night Out.
MercyOne Child Advocacy Center holds first Women’s Night Out since pre-pandemic
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims