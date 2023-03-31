Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”

Trump Indicted(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Matt Breen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Reaction to Thursday’s grand jury vote, to indict former President Donald Trump, was swift from some Republican lawmakers representing Siouxland.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, took to Twitter to call the case against the former president “weak”. He also said the vote to indict former President Trump “smells like politicization of our justice system.”

Also on Twitter, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the indictment a “sham” which “serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.”

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith called the indictment a “weaponization of our justice system by a radical district attorney in an attempt to stop a political opponent.” The Republican insists Americans are tired of inconsistent application of the law, and “will not tolerate this sort of politically-motivated targeting.”

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood took a more measured approach in his reaction. In a statement to KTIV Flood said, “this moment is unprecedented in our country’s history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn’t politically-motivated. I’ll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out.”

