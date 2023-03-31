Sioux City Fire Rescue raise flag for organ donation

Sioux City Fire Rescue station 4 raise a flag for Organ Donor awareness
Sioux City Fire Rescue station 4 raise a flag for Organ Donor awareness(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nearly 600 Iowans are waiting for an organ transplant, and the push for education on organ donation continues in Sioux City.

The Iowa Donor Network said one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

“To give somebody a second chance of life, with the transplant, has been tremendous for us,” said Melissa Foister, widow of an organ donor.

In 2020, Melissa Foister was faced with a decision after her husband, Michael, had a medical event regarding his heart. Knowing how much Michael cared for service, Melissa made the decision to have his organs donated, giving countless others a new lease on life.

Friday, the Iowa Donor Network raised this flag at Sioux City Fire Rescue station 4 to help raise awareness about organ donation. It’s hoped that will spark important conversations with loved ones.

“Sometimes when we come as an end of life decision that’s being made, and these families are not quite sure what their loved one wants to do. And so that becomes a struggle to try to work through that,” said John Jorgensen, Donation Services Coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has made organ donation part of their process, and it’s something they try to do every day in their procedures.

“All of us in the department strive hard to make sure that every out of death patient that we have, is phoned in and referred, we can’t guarantee whether they will be a donor or not. So we make sure and make my policy that every single call is made on every patient,” said Sioux City Fire Rescue Lead Medic Liz Ford.

Foister says she wants to inspire people to make the decision to be an organ donor. She has received letters from those who benefitted by her husband’s donation. She says that simply confirms she made the right choice.

“If I had to make a decision again, like that, I would, I wouldn’t hesitate, I would do it again.” Foister said.

Information regarding the donor process can be found on the Iowa Donor Network’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Trenda Tikluk
Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s
The exterior of a Freddy's restaurant
‘Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburgers’ coming to Sioux City
Home valuations for homes in Sioux City are on the rise
One Sioux City homeowner’s property assessment jumps by $86,000

Latest News

Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Sioux City RAGBRAI Seek Housing for Riders
Elizabeth Winter Weather Alerts
Friday night snow and strong winds followed by weekend sunshine
Judge dismisses attempt to quash death penalty in Laurel, NE murders
Around Siouxland: Miracle League of Sioux City spring baseball
Around Siouxland: Miracle League of Sioux City spring baseball