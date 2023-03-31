Sioux City RAGBRAI Seek Housing for Riders

Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The housing committee for Sioux City’s RAGBRAI is seeking local residents to open up their homes and yards for riders’ overnight stays the weekend of July 22-23.

So far, 750 registered RAGBRAI riders have requested local accommodations.

Thousands of RAGBRAI riders will stay with full-service charter organizations that will operate from Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park. Smaller teams and individual riders, however, rely on local hosts.

“Community members always tell us how fun it is to host people who are visiting Sioux City from other states and even other countries,” says Molly Bixenman, RAGBRAI Housing Co-Chair. “We know how warm and welcoming our residents are, and we’re sure they’ll have a great time meeting cyclists and attending RAGBRAI festivities.”

If you want to sign up to host, click here.

