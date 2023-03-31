Trump indictment: Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WOWT) - A handful of Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers have issued statements on the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury Thursday afternoon.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

(KCRG)

This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far-Left, soft-on-crime DA has been fixated on going after the former President while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds(WGEM)

This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden. While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like -- using government power to go after your political opponents, and it's coming directly from those who proclaim to 'defend' it. This isn't normal, it isn't 'justice,' and it's certainly not what America stands for.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)

Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood

Mike Flood For Congress
Mike Flood For Congress(PHOTO: Mike Flood For Congress)

This moment is unprecedented in our country's history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn't politically motivated. I'll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out.

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

