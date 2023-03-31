Winter weather returns to Siouxland tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday and last day of March, Siouxland. Last night we had some strong thunderstorms rolling through Siouxland. We had reports of golf ball sized hail in Niobrara. Good news is that the severe weather has exited the region.

This morning our temperatures are all over the place with 30s, 40s, and 50s all across the region and our dewpoints are the same as our actual temperature so we have dense fog developing across the area. We also have colder air moving in this morning as a cold front moving through so wind is starting to come out of the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Today, we will see our temperatures fall throughout the day with temperatures in the 30s by this afternoon with our wind on the breezier side out of the northwest up to 20 to 25 miles per hour so wind chills will be in the 20s across much of the area this afternoon. It will also be a cloudy day as well.

Then tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s all across the area. Our main focus is the snow we have moving through the area with the chance of half an inch to over an inch in localized areas in northern Siouxland. Right now, northern Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting this afternoon and running through until Saturday.

Our main issue tonight is wind. We will see wind gusts up to 50 to 55 miles per hour across the region. The snow falling combined with the gusty winds we will see visibility issues across the area. Because of the wind up to 50 miles per hour we have Wind Advisories going into effect later this afternoon and expiring tomorrow morning.

Then this weekend we will see temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine, but it will be windy.

