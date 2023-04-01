Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Milford woman following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 overnight.

Just before 12:00 a.m. Saturday, NSP was notified of a hit-and-run crash that had occurred on Interstate 80 near mile marker 391. The incident reportedly involved a sedan driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, causing a collision between a Ford Eco Sport and a semi. Minutes later, a trooper located two additional vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a crash near mile marker 397.

The trooper identified one those vehicles, a Kia Spectra, as the vehicle reportedly involved in the previous crash. The trooper also observed the driver to be impaired. The driver was placed in custody as troopers investigated both crashes, with assistance from Seward and Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Ford involved in the first crash were both transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus with minor injuries. While at the hospital, the driver of the Kia, identified as Heather Teschendorf, 34, of Milford, spit on a trooper’s face and was physically combative.

Following medical clearance, Teschendorf, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid, failure to submit to a pretest, and resisting arrest.

