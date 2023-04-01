‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 18 dead after tornadoes rake Midwest, South
Sioux City fire department and economic leaders will host a Business for Breakfast event
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Nominations accepted for young ambassadors program