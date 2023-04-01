Fred Astaire birthplace in Omaha continues restoration efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The faded home known to many in Omaha as the birthplace of film legend Fred Astaire is starting to get some much-needed TLC.

Volunteers were out Saturday doing yard work. It’s all part of the bigger project to restore the Fred Astaire house near 10th and Castelar Street.

Within the last year, those involved in the 1880 House non-profit were able to raise enough money to acquire ownership of the house.

“This house represents how the average working family would have lived in 1880-1890,” said Ron Hug, the President of 1880 House. “This is how a working family would have lived. We think that is as important as a fact that Fred Astaire was born here. So we want to preserve this so we can share with the public how a working family would have lived in 1880 1890,”

The end goal once the house is restored is to open it up for tours.

May 10 they’ll be hosting a celebration at the house to mark Fred Astaire’s birthday.

