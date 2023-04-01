Fred Astaire birthplace in Omaha continues restoration efforts

Volunteers cleanup around a historic home in Omaha
Volunteers cleanup around a historic home in Omaha
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The faded home known to many in Omaha as the birthplace of film legend Fred Astaire is starting to get some much-needed TLC.

Volunteers were out Saturday doing yard work. It’s all part of the bigger project to restore the Fred Astaire house near 10th and Castelar Street.

Within the last year, those involved in the 1880 House non-profit were able to raise enough money to acquire ownership of the house.

RELATED: Restoration of Fred Astaire birthplace home moves forward

“This house represents how the average working family would have lived in 1880-1890,” said Ron Hug, the President of 1880 House. “This is how a working family would have lived. We think that is as important as a fact that Fred Astaire was born here. So we want to preserve this so we can share with the public how a working family would have lived in 1880 1890,”

The end goal once the house is restored is to open it up for tours.

May 10 they’ll be hosting a celebration at the house to mark Fred Astaire’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student
Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

Latest News

MUSKIES FALL AT HOME TO FORCE
Sioux City Arts Center brings a taste of Wonderland to Siouxland
Sioux City Arts Center brings a taste of Wonderland to Siouxland
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
Mad Hatters Tea Party held at the Sioux City Arts Center
2023 XCEL State Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City