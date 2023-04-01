Nominations accepted for young ambassadors program

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sioux City (KTIV) - The Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission is accepting applications for the Young Ambassadors program.

Young Ambassadors is a program that honors students who have displayed good character and/or exceptional leadership inside or outside of the classroom.

To be eligible, the student must be in 4 - 7 grade during the current school year, enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City, or be home schooled in Sioux City.

Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents, or adult friends of the nominee. The parents/guardians of the nominees will be provided with a Young Ambassador parent form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee’s name to be placed in competition.

The students selected will receive a free Young Ambassadors t-shirt and public recognition on Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Council Chambers on the 5th floor of City Hall.

To submit an application, click here.

To learn more, click here.

