Pleasant weekend after overnight snow

**Winter Storm Watch for Holt County Tuesday 7:00 am until Wednesday 7:00 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Freezing drizzle and snow moved through Siouxland late last night leaving many of us with less than an inch of snow accumulation. Even this small amount won’t last long with warmer temperatures on the way to round out the weekend.

Tonight, our lows won’t be as chilly, sitting in the mid to upper 30s. We will have mostly clear skies throughout much of the nighttime hours, but we will notice increasing clouds late.

We will wake up to partly cloudy skies for our Sunday and warmer temperatures with our highs getting into the lower 60s. It will also be a bit breezy.

Sunday night we could see a few sprinkles fall across Siouxland. Our lows for the night will fall into the upper 30s.

Light rain showers could continue into the early morning hours Monday, but then dry off for most of the day. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.

Rain could once again push into the viewing area late Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a gloomy one, with rain showers continuing throughout the daytime hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

As temperatures drop Tuesday night, the rain will shift to snow showers. Lows will be a bit cooler in the mid 20s.

Cooler air will stick around for our Wednesday with highs only getting into the low to mid 30s. It will also feel a bit cooler due to the windy conditions.

What does the rest of the work week look like? I’ll have the details on News 4 at 6 & 10.

