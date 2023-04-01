Sioux City fire department and economic leaders will host a Business for Breakfast event

(MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Economic Development Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue will host a “Business for Breakfast”.

Business for Breakfast is a networking forum for company executives, entrepreneurs, higher education students, and professionals interested in emerging business trends and topics.

The event will be free and feature Dave Anderson, author of Becoming a Leader of Character: Six Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home and share how to develop a plan for growing leaders of character in your life.

In addition to speaking, Mr. Anderson will provide training for the public safety sector and will spend the day with Sioux City Fire Rescue staff on April 20.

Event attendees are encouraged to complete a free character assessment before the event, here.

The event will be on Friday, April 21 at 8 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

For more information, click here.

