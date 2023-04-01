Siouxland Garden Show returns to Marriott Center

By Nick Reis and Acacia Phillips
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders welcomed in spring, and the start of the growing season, Friday at the annual Siouxland Garden Show.

It’s held at the South Sioux City Marriott Center. Visitors were able to check out a variety of booths featuring garden products and services and learn about proper gardening practices. They also had the chance to listen to a presentation on the Emerald Ash Borer and how they can prevent their ash trees from becoming infested.

The show took place from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday and will be held at the same time on Saturday. Additionally, there will be another presentation about the Emerald Ash Borer Saturday at 1:15 PM.

