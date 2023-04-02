2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the second straight year, the XCEL Gymnastics State championships are being hosted in Sioux City.

The 3-day championship event started Friday afternoon and will continue into Sunday afternoon.

1,300 gymnasts from 37 different area clubs throughout Iowa are participating. Competitions through the 3 days include Vault, Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Exercise.

Even some Siouxland talent has been on display.

“On bars I did better than I have any other meet, and then on floor, I think that was my best score out of like 5 of the meets I did,” said Annabella Reyes, who is one of nearly 50 gymnasts from the Siouxland Gymnastics Academy that qualified for the championships.

Reyes placed 4th in bars, 7th on balance beam, and then 4th on floor.

This weekend’s meet was a chance for younger talent to grow their passion for the sport.

“I love seeing the younger girls, because they’re so happy when they’re competing and it’s just fun for them and I hope they continue to do it until they’re older like me,” said Ciara Barron, a senior from Akron-Westfield who is a gymnast for Siouxland Gymnastics Academy.

The Arena Sports Academy has been filled with competitors and spectators all day.

For meet director and owner of Siouxland Gymnastics Academy, Kelly Dornon, the large turnout is proof of how many people care about the sport of gymnastics.

“I’m sure everyone feels the same way about their own sport, but the passion for gymnastics, in my opinion, is unrivaled,” said Dorron.

To accommodate the large number of passionate athletes and fans, many people had to lend a helping hand.

“This is a big event, and we always look forward for opportunities to host, so I’ve been here since we started setting up on Thursday. As a parent it’s been a lot of volunteer work and coming together to make this as successful as possible,” said Felicia Wynn, a mother whose kids are a part of Siouxland Gymnastics Academy.

Dornon also stressed that this is a great opportunity to show off Sioux City and bring up the local economy.

