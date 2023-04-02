Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center receives grant for new distance learning equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center recently received a grant from the Lewis & Clark Trust, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to tell the story of Lewis and Clark and preserve the trail.

The equipment totals around $3,000 and allows for the Center to conduct virtual tours.

It includes a new MacBook Air, a movable cart, audio equipment, and a few other gadgets.

The goal is to be able to share the exhibits to those who would have to travel quite a ways to see them in person.

”To us it for virtual tours, not only for Siouxland schools, because of course we want them to come in person. We’re going to be targeting those schools and organizations that are further away from Siouxland. We’re going out 50 to 100 miles away from Sioux City,” said Sara Olson, the assistant director for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The Center has not used the new set up yet, but once they get a group signed up for a virtual tour, they will be ready to use their new equipment.

