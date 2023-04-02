Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center receives grant for new distance learning equipment

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center recently received a grant from the Lewis & Clark Trust, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to tell the story of Lewis and Clark and preserve the trail.

The equipment totals around $3,000 and allows for the Center to conduct virtual tours.

It includes a new MacBook Air, a movable cart, audio equipment, and a few other gadgets.

The goal is to be able to share the exhibits to those who would have to travel quite a ways to see them in person.

”To us it for virtual tours, not only for Siouxland schools, because of course we want them to come in person. We’re going to be targeting those schools and organizations that are further away from Siouxland. We’re going out 50 to 100 miles away from Sioux City,” said Sara Olson, the assistant director for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The Center has not used the new set up yet, but once they get a group signed up for a virtual tour, they will be ready to use their new equipment.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student
Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

Latest News

A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing
Musketeers hold off Waterloo as playoff push continues
The Musketeers celebrate with Grant Slukynsky who scored two goals in the team's win over...
Musketeers hold off Waterloo as playoff push continues
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center receives grant for virtual tour equipment