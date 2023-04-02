Musketeers hold off Waterloo as playoff push continues

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are just seven games left for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL regular season. The Musketeers currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with each win counting for a trip to the playoffs.

Sioux City hosted second place Waterloo at home on Sunday afternoon. Waterloo has already clinched their spot in the playoffs.

The Musketeers wasted no time in the first period as Tyler Hotson feeds it to Grant Slukynsky who hammers one up top for the first goal of the day putting the Muskies up 1-0.

But Waterloo would keep getting those shots. They would fire off a few one-timers but Musketeers goalie Croix Kochendorfer said ‘not today’ today getting the big save.

Later on, the Musketeers stay resilient in front of the net finding Slukynsky again who nets his second goal of the day for the 2-0 lead as the Muskies keep heating up.

Sioux City would go on to take the win 3-2.

