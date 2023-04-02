Mustangs stampede past Flames in doubleheader

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -USHL

Sioux City 1 Fargo 4 F

CSB

Morningside 11 College of Saint Mary 1 F

Morningside 5 College of Saint Mary 1 F

MLB

Baltimore 8 Boston 9 F

Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1 F

Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 6 F

Chicago WSox 4 Houston 6 F

Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0 F

NY Mets 6 Miami 2 F

San Francisco 7 NY Yankees 5 F

LA Angels 13 Oakland 1 F

Toronto 1 St. Louis 4 F

Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 12 F

Philadelphia 3 Texas 16 F

Atlanta 7 Washington 1 F

NBA

Dallas 122 Miami 129 F

NHL

NJD 6 Chicago 3 F

Florida 7 Columbus 0 F

Carolina 3 Montreal 0 F

St. Louis 1 Nashville 6 F

Toronto 3 Ottawa 0 F

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3 F

Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3 F

NY Islanders 0 Tampa Bay 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Sioux City's Easton Zueger finds himself in a scrap during the Musketeers battle with the Fargo...
Fargo topples Musketeers in Saturday night matchup
Sioux City Musekteers beat Fargo
Muskies top first place Fargo
Fred Bruno celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Sioux City Bandits victory over the...
Bandits bounce back against Storm
Briar Cliff's Katelyn Kotlarz winds up for the pitch in the Chargers doubleheader sweep of...
Chargers shutout Dakota Wesleyan in both games of doubleheader