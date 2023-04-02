Mustangs stampede past Flames in doubleheader
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -USHL
Sioux City 1 Fargo 4 F
CSB
Morningside 11 College of Saint Mary 1 F
Morningside 5 College of Saint Mary 1 F
MLB
Baltimore 8 Boston 9 F
Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1 F
Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 6 F
Chicago WSox 4 Houston 6 F
Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0 F
NY Mets 6 Miami 2 F
San Francisco 7 NY Yankees 5 F
LA Angels 13 Oakland 1 F
Toronto 1 St. Louis 4 F
Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 12 F
Philadelphia 3 Texas 16 F
Atlanta 7 Washington 1 F
NBA
Dallas 122 Miami 129 F
NHL
NJD 6 Chicago 3 F
Florida 7 Columbus 0 F
Carolina 3 Montreal 0 F
St. Louis 1 Nashville 6 F
Toronto 3 Ottawa 0 F
Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3 F
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3 F
NY Islanders 0 Tampa Bay 5 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.