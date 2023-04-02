Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A giraffe born last month at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium officially has a name.

The zoo announced Sunday that the new Reticulated giraffe calf has been named Hope. She was born in March to first-time mother Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe at the zoo.

Zoo officials say the name is inspired by long-time zoo supporter Peg Pease, who has volunteered as a docent since 1995. Pease educates visitors on Tuesday mornings at the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Rooms.

Pease has been calling the new giraffe calf Hope, and when the care team found out they decided to adopt the name.

Hope has needed constant support since her birth after zookeepers noted her mother Zola didn’t show the expected level of maternal care.

“All of us have been ‘hoping’ this little girl survives, and our Keepers and Veterinary Care staff are doing great work to make that happen,” Pease said. “As we provide ‘hope’ for this calf, she is also providing ‘hope’ for us and all of her wild counterparts.”

The zoo says Hope is getting stronger each day, but her condition remains guarded.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD
A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Walgreens
Downtown Sioux City Walgreens pharmacy closing
This is the aftermath of a fire in Sibley, Iowa back on April 1.
Over $1M in damages after fire at Osceola County facility
These photos show the driver suspected of driving into Culligan Water in Sioux Cit.
Police looking for people that drove into Sioux City business
Around Siouxland: Sioux City RAGBRAI Seek Housing for Riders
Around Siouxland: Sioux City RAGBRAI Seek Housing for Riders
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years