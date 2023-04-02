Sioux City Arts Center brings a taste of Wonderland to Siouxland

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time ever, the Sioux City Arts Center hosted the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

The tea party started at 11:00 Saturday and lasted until 1:00 p.m.

The Arts Center does an annual spring fundraiser, which was held last night and carried into today. Today was a chance for families to take part in a unique event.

”We have a low-cost event so families can come in, behind us we have a tea party lots of kids, parents, grandparents, different activities throughout the time,” said Todd Behrens, Sioux City Arts Center Director.

Lunch was provided, as well as refreshments for those who could make it to the party.

The event was a culmination of a lot of work, that allowed members of the Siouxland community to enjoy various activities.

”We have craft activities that are themed on tea cups, as you might imagine. There is a scavenger hunt going on, we’ve got photo ops, we’ve got the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, Alice wondering around serving people, so it’s just a great time,” said Behrens.

It was also an opportunity for people to enjoy everything the Arts Center has to offer.

